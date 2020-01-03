Kingston man on shooting charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central police charged 21-year-old Rohan Hinds of Chancery Lane, Kingston, with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Police reports are that about 10:30 pm on November 9, 2019, Hinds and a group of men approached a man at the mentioned location, and opened fire hitting the man multiple times. The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
A report was made to the police and Hinds was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out.
He is expected to appear before the courts at a later date.
