Kingston man on shooting charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central police charged 21-year-old Rohan Hinds of Chancery Lane, Kingston, with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Police reports are that about 10:30 pm on November 9, 2019, Hinds and a group of men approached a man at the mentioned location, and opened fire hitting the man multiple times. The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

A report was made to the police and Hinds was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out.

He is expected to appear before the courts at a later date.