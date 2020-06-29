Kingston senior citizen missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 65-year-old Marion Sualihu-Williams of Trelawny Avenue, Riverton Meadows, Kingston 13, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 23.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
According to the police, Sualihu-Williams was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marion Sualihu-Williams is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Marion Sualihu-Williams was made available at the time of this publication.
