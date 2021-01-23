Kingston teen missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shanneea Thompson of the Palm Grove Housing Scheme on Spanish Town Road in Kingston, who has been missing since yesterday, January 22.

Shanneea is of dark complexion, medium build and about five feet one inch tall.

Reports are that Shanneea was last seen at home about 10:45 pm wearing a black dress. She has not been heard from since. The police said efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing Shanneea's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.