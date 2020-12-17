Kingston woman, Kenesha Robinson missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Thirty-year-old Kenesha Robinson of Richmond Park, Kingston 10 has been missing since December 12.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 10:00 am, Robinson was last seen at home wearing a white floral nightgown. She has not been heard from since. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenesha Robinson is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree Police at (876)926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kenesha Robinson was available at the time of this publication.