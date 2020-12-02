Klansman gang significantly degraded — Anderson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says the Klansman gang is significantly degraded from where it was as the police continues operations against it.

Speaking at a Jamaica Constabulary Force virtual press conference this afternoon, Anderson said the trial for the gang is expected to begin in January.

He noted that 60 alleged members of the gang are currently in police custody.

Anderson the police continues to investigate the gang, particularly its source of funding.

In November, a woman believed to be the spouse of reputed leader of the Klansman Gang, Tesha Miller, was arrested during a targeted operation. She was charged with money laundering and possession of criminal property.