Knife-wielding robbers caught and charged

ST ANN, Jamaica — Two men were arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation committed on Wednesday, February 12.

They have been identified as 27-year-old Elvis Robinson, otherwise called 'Sing J', a higgler of Lime Hall, St Ann, and 18-year-old Craig Tracey of Windsor Heights, St Ann's Bay in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, Robinson and Tracey allegedly went to a shop where they held up the cashier with knives and robbed her of $31,065 and a cellphone.

They were arrested and charged on Friday, February 20.

Their court dates are being finalised.