Knight-Wisdom positioned for second Pan Am Games diving medal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's diving flag bearer Yona Knight-Wisdom positioned himself well to claim a second medal at the 18th Pan American Games when he progressed to the final of the Men's Three-Metre Springboard diving final at the Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru on Saturday.

The English-born Knight-Wisdom, who on Thursday won an historic silver medal in the One-Metre Springboard dive, qualified for Sunday's final as the fifth ranked athlete with 405.95 points.

Canada's Philippe Gagne (444.95) advanced as the top-ranked diver, with the others in the top five being; Daniel Restrepo (443.60) of Colombia, American Andrew Capobianco (430.40), who won bronze in the One-Metre competition, and Rafael Diaz Quintero (412.45) of Puerto Rico.

The final is scheduled for 7:00pm Sunday.