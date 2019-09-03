Knight blasts Rise United's Golding for 'suspicious fundraising scheme'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The OnePNP Campaign is calling on the People's National Party's (PNP) Election Monitoring Committee to immediately investigate an announcement by the Rise United Campaign Chairman, Mark Golding, that he has raised $10 million to create an endowment fund to help struggling party workers.

OnePNP Chairman, K D Knight wants the Committee to investigate in whose name were funds raised, in which account was the money deposited, and what PNP office was used to approach potential donors?

“This suspicious fundraising scheme is not a PNP initiative as it has not been sanctioned by the Party's annual conference, NEC nor the Executive Committee,” Knight said in a statement from the OnePNP team today.

“The announcement, at this time, is not coincidental and it is a brazen attempt to use cash inducements to influence delegates in the presidential election. Rise United is trading on the economic needs of comrades and it is a despicable attempt to use money to grab power, which has never been a part of the internal PNP democracy,” Knight said in the statement.

He called on the Rise United campaign to “cease and desist” from importing alien behaviour into the PNP, adding that Golding gave up the treasury of the party on the grounds that he was not good at fund raising, "yet he is spearheading an unauthorised fund raising scheme with the sole purpose of influencing votes".

PNP President Dr Peter Phillips and his OnePNP team are seeking to fend off a leadership challenge by Peter Bunting and the Rise United team.

Delegates are scheduled to vote on Saturday, September 7.