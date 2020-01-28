Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP)— Medical examiners identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant among helicopter crash victims through use of fingerprints, officials said Tuesday.

Bryant's remains, as well as those of three others on board the aircraft, were identified two days after the helicopter crashed into a rugged hillside northwest of Los Angeles, killing nine.

The bodies of pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli and Sarah Chester have also been identified, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in a statement.

The remaining five bodies have not yet been officially identified.