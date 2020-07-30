Koffee drops 'Pressure'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Grammy winning reggae artist Koffee is trending on social media today following the release of her latest single, Pressure.

It's her second single since winning the Grammy for Best Reggae Album at the start of the year for her debut EP 'Rapture'.

Her first single 'Lockdown', was released two weeks ago.

Koffee is the youngest and only woman to win the Grammy for Best Reggae Album.