Koffee takes Reggae Grammy
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Koffee on Sunday became the first woman to win the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammy Awards when her EP Rapture copped the covered title during the ceremony, held at Staples Centre in Los Angeles.
At 19, she is also the youngest artiste to win the category since reggae gained Grammy status in 1985.
Rapture, which is distributed by Columbia Records, was released last year and yielded the big hit, Toast. That song made charts in the United States and United Kingdom, and earned the thumbs-up from former US president Barack Obama.
A past student of Ardenne High School, Koffee is from Spanish Town. She was a big favourite to win ahead of Third World with More Work to be Done, As I Am from Julian Marley, Steel Pulse's Mass Manipulation and The Final Battle: Sly and Robbie vs The Roots Radics.
Howard Campbell
