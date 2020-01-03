Koffee to perform at Coachella

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Grammy nominated Reggae artiste, Koffee is set to perform at the 2020 staging of the American music festival, Coachella.

The festival, which will take place from April 10 to April 19, features Koffee as a supporting act to headliner Travis Scott.

The line-up includes other artistes such as Summer Walker, 21 Savage and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Last month former United States President, Barack Obama listed Koffee's 'Toast' as one of his favourite songs of 2019.

The artiste also made history by becoming the youngest solo act to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album 'Rapture'.