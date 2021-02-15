Konnex donates equipment to help COVID fight at May Pen Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Executive Officer of May Pen Hospital, St Andrade Sinclair has lauded telecommunications engineering company Konnex Services Limited for its donation of a thermometry and disinfection machine to the facility.

The equipment is to aid the hospital in its fight against COVID-19.

Speaking today at the handing over ceremony, Sinclair said, “A hospital can only be successful if the community get together behind it.”

“Here we have Konnex, a good corporate angel donor has donated a sanitation 360 degrees equipment for the May Pen Hospital,” he continued.

He said the equipment will be used at the hospital for the next six months at no cost.

Romardo Lyons