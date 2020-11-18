Korea donates COVID-19 equipment to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has received on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, donation of equipment valued at over US$300,000 from the Republic of Korea to aid in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the equipment, including 15,000 real-time PCR test and extraction kits was presented during a ceremony at the National Emergency Operation Centre in New Kingston yesterday.

Noting Jamaica’s support of collective action by the international community to effectively address the impact of the pandemic, the foreign affairs minister stated that, “We commend the Government of Korea on its response to the outbreak of COVID-19. I want to especially recognise my colleague Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who has been advocating for increased international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Jamaica is grateful that we are not alone in this fight. Our response has had the benefit of the interconnected nature of the global community, the strength of our friendships and the value of our partnerships,” Johnson Smith said.

The Korean Chargé d’ Affaires, Lim Baejin, also noted that the unwavering cooperation between the two countries “in this tough time is symbolic of the true friendship between the two countries”.

He also commended the government’s efforts in containing the spread of the corona virus.

Additionally, Minister of Health Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who received the donation on behalf of his ministry stated that it “will significantly boost our efforts and indeed represents a second time that the Korean Government has offered its support to Jamaica in its COVID-19 response”.

In April 2020, the Korean Government in collaboration with the Korea East – West Power Company contributed two real-time PCR systems for testing and analysis, DNA RNA sample kits and real-time PCR sample kits to the Jamaican Government.