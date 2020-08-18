Krystal Tomlinson confident

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) candidate for West Rural St Andrew Krystal Tomlinson says she is confident going into the general election on September 3.

Tomlinson says despite party preferences in certain divisions, she will be going all out.

"Brandon Hill is typically where our voters are but it doesn't mean I will leave out Stony Hill because that's where I was born and raised. It doesn't mean I will leave out Lawrence Tavern because that's where my grandparents and some of my other family members are. And everyone knows without Red Hills there is no West Rural St Andrew," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson says if elected she will be going to Parliament to get a fixed price on coffee.

She said the persistent issue in West Rural St Andrew is the fluctuation in the selling price of the commodity with the change of Government.

This move she said will result in more economic opportunities for the constituents.

Kimberley Hibbert