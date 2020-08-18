Krystal Tomlinson confident
KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) candidate for West Rural St Andrew Krystal Tomlinson says she is confident going into the general election on September 3.
Tomlinson says despite party preferences in certain divisions, she will be going all out.
"Brandon Hill is typically where our voters are but it doesn't mean I will leave out Stony Hill because that's where I was born and raised. It doesn't mean I will leave out Lawrence Tavern because that's where my grandparents and some of my other family members are. And everyone knows without Red Hills there is no West Rural St Andrew," Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson says if elected she will be going to Parliament to get a fixed price on coffee.
She said the persistent issue in West Rural St Andrew is the fluctuation in the selling price of the commodity with the change of Government.
This move she said will result in more economic opportunities for the constituents.
Kimberley Hibbert
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy