Krystal Tomlinson hopes to secure minimum 12,000 votes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Andrew West Rural Krystal Tomlinson says she hopes to secure minimum 12,000 votes when the polls close today.

"COVID-19 will have us conservative. We are looking for 12,000 at minimum, but my stretch target is over 13,000. We are hoping that the swing will be a very high momentum swing, so we could knock a record breaking number," Tomlinson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Tomlinson added that the mood and energy she is seeing is different than what was seen in 2016, and she wants people to feel safe and come out to cast their vote.

"Traditionally, the vote in Stony Hill is Jamaica Labour Party, but we are seeing a lot of PNP coming in and the energy they are coming in with as well is very motivating. So if it's good in Stony Hill, we can only imagine what it looks like for us in Brandon Hill, Red Hills and Lawrence Tavern," she said.

Kimberley Hibbert