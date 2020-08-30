Krystal Tomlinson tests negative for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Candidate for St Andrew West Rural Krystal Tomlinson has announced that she tested negative for COVID-19.

She announced the results on social media today, and said she was back on the campaign trail, and was being safe.

Tomlinson removed herself from public duties last week, after stating that she may have been exposed to people with COVID-19.

Tomlinson was replaced in the social issues debate on Tuesday by the St Ann South Eastern candidate Lisa Hanna.