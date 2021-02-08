LASCO to partner with USAID and UWI in Jamaica Renewable Energy Alliance

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be working with the University of the West Indies (UWI) and LASCO Manufacturing in its Jamaica Renewable Energy Alliance.

According to a statement from LASCO Manufacturing, the alliance will help boost Jamaica's renewable landscape with direct economic and environmental impacts.

According to the company, the three-year project was recently launched at LASCO's Affiliated Companies' headquarters in White Marl, St Catherine in a hybrid ceremony.

“Over the next six to nine months, with the help of the CADMUS Group LLC and the University of the West Indies, Mona, LASCO will see the installation of a 500KW PV with battery storage system, at the Headquarters in White Marl, St Catherine,” the statement said.

According to the company, the USAID will contribute significant grant funding to the project, with additional funding coming from LASCO and UWI.

LASCO Manufacturing Managing Director, James Rawle said “we are quite keen to participate and to make the necessary investment in this project, as going solar will not only provide us with the resilience we need but at the same time help to reduce our carbon footprint through the use of a renewable resource.”

“The company is confident that this is a great opportunity to cut costs and to reduce negative impacts on the environment,” the statement added.

The initiative, led by the CADMUS Group LLC of Boston, is aimed at fostering flexibility in the country's energy sector.

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, Daryl Vaz, speaking at the ceremony said, “Jamaica as a small island developing state is vulnerable to volatility in the external energy market, and is susceptible to the effects of natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes which adversely affect our economy and the energy sector”.

He added that the initiative will build the resilience needed to rebound from these natural disasters and the associated external price shocks.