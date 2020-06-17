L'Antoinette strikes against music's power couple — reports

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Local choreographer Dr L'Antoinette Stines appears to be seeking her day in court to settle a copyright infringement suit brought against entertainment mogul Jay-Z and his popstar wife Beyoncé.

According to reports, Stines and her legal team have filed papers in a US court claiming a breach of copyright in the use of her voice as part of an opening for Beyoncé's single Black Effect.

Back in 2018, Beyoncé and Jay-Z flew into Jamaica to record scenes for inclusion in a video montage for their then upcoming tour.

Stines was recorded on location in Trench Town; however, she reportedly did not give authorisation for the use of the recording for commercial purposes.