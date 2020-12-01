LED streetlights along road to new St Catherine community stolen
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says thieves have made off with nine of the LED streetlights that were installed along the roadway leading to the newly constructed SilverSun Estate in St Catherine.
The housing development, which currently consists of roughly 200 completed units, was opened in July.
According to the power company, one of the many capabilities of Smart LED Streetlights, is their ability to provide information on the date and time that the streetlights were last operational.
It said tracking of the stolen infrastructure is already underway and crucial information has been gathered.
Senior VP, Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett, said that, “this latest case is very unfortunate as it negatively impacts citizens and hampers the company's efforts. We are conducting surveillance to try and track down the stolen streetlights and persons who are found in possession of the infrastructure will be brought before the courts. We are not taking these incidents lightly. We are making every effort to restore lighting to the community's access road and remain committed to providing improved street lighting across the island”.
JPS said its Smart LED Streetlight Programme, which involves the replacement of High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps with LED bulbs, is advancing and will be completed by 2021.
The company is again appealing to citizens to desist from interfering with public lighting infrastructure.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy