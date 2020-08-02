LIAT CEO resigns

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— The Chief Executive Officer of the cash-strapped regional carrier, LIAT, Julie Reifer-Jones, has resigned.

In a letter sent to LIAT employees, Reifer-Jones confirmed her resignation.

According to the Antigua Observer, Reifer-Jones had tendered her resignation earlier, but in the letter she told employees that she had been asked by shareholders and the board of directors to stay on.

However, the appointment of an administrator by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, charged with reorganising LIAT, paved the way for Reifer-Jones' departure.

Reifer-Jones, who is from Barbados, was appointed LIAT's Chief Financial Officer in 2008 and was subsequently appointed CEO in 2017, becoming the first woman to hold that position.