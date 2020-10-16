LIAT observers 64th birthday acknowledging its turbulent position

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, Friday observed its 64th anniversary “of serving the Caribbean” saying the last few months have been very turbulent.

The airline, which is now undergoing a restructuring exercise that the Antigua and Barbuda government said it expects to emerge from as a “leaner and profitable company” said in a statement posted on its website that it wanted to thank its employees, past and present that have shaped the legacy of LIAT.

“Today we celebrate 64 years of serving the Caribbean. The last few months have been very turbulent for us and with the state of aviation, the LIAT family has gone through a lot,” it added.

The airline said as it reflects on “serving the Caribbean for the last 64 years, we thank you, our customers, for being there with us through the good and rough times”.

“We are working behind the scenes to return to the Caribbean skies, to bring back that familiar Caribbean feeling that says 'Love Is Always There'. Happy Anniversary.”

One Barbados-based online media, quoting well-placed sources, Friday reported that the Antigua-based airline was due to begin issuing termination letters to hundreds of employees and management officials on Friday.

They said that the move follows a meeting between the workers' unions, the Leeward Islands Pilots Association and the administrator of the proposed restructured airline, Cleveland Seaforth.

Last week, the Antigua and Barbuda government said it was prepared to “collapse” the regional airline, LIAT, if it does not emerge as a “new and lean” entity as part of the re-organisational plans for the cash-strapped airline.