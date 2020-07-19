LIAT shareholder prime ministers to meet Monday

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— Shareholder prime ministers of regional carrier, LIAT, are scheduled to meet on Monday in Barbados to discuss the fate of the airline.

According to the Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, a previously scheduled meeting was not held due to the unavailability of Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados.

He said the meeting, that will also include chairman of Caricom, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, will now be held at 5:00 pm on Monday.

Browne, who does not share the position adopted by the major shareholders of the Antigua-based cash-strapped airline, has been pushing for a plan to keep the airline afloat.

He said his administration has at least EC$20 million that could be invested in the new venture, which he said could be renamed LIAT 2020, instead of the existing LIAT (1974).

LIAT has since scheduled a meeting for July 31 of the company's creditors to discuss its liquidation.