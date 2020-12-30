LIAT to operate flights five times weekly to BVI

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Regional airline LIAT has confirmed that it will be conducting flights five days a week into the Terrance B Lettsome International Airport, when it resumes its services to the territory on Thursday.

The Antigua based carrier said the flights in and out of the territory will take place from Thursdays to Mondays each week.

“LIAT will operate a limited schedule as it works to restore services. The airline will operate flights five days a week to destinations across the LIAT network. Due to the downturn in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as border restrictions, the limited schedule will provide both capacity and connectivity within the LIAT network,” the airline stated.

Airline officials were quoted by BVI officials as saying that new measures must be followed by all passengers boarding the flights.

“Passengers must wear masks at check-in and on all flights. We will board with new board procedures to minimise crowding at the gate. We will also limit our in-flight services to minimise touchpoints.”

“The airline has also implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of aircraft so as to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. We will be strictly following the protocols for territories of travel.”