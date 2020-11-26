LIAT to operate limited schedule starting November 30
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— The Antigua and Barbuda-based regional carrier, LIAT, will begin its commercial schedule on November 30 with flights operating to a limited number of destinations.
The airline will operate flights five days a week to seven destinations across the LIAT network.
The seven destinations are – Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts-Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The airline says the limited schedule of flights will return connectivity to the destinations which were impacted by the airline's suspension of commercial services.
LIAT will announce shortly the addition of other destinations to the schedule for December 2020.
According to officials, the airline has completed all the training and regulatory requirements for the territories.
In addition several new procedures have been implemented to ensure the safety of staff and passengers as well as reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
These include the mandatory wearing of masks at check-in and onboard, enhancement in its cleaning and sanitisation and new boarding procedures.
The airline, which is currently being restructured, says passengers will be able to book flights via the LIAT website.
The airline has also published its policy for individuals who will want to utilise their credits to book flights during the new limited schedule. However, passengers seeking refunds will have to await the outcome of the administration process.
