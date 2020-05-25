Labour Day clean-up along Winston Jones Highway in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Several volunteers and workers of the Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) this morning participated in the clean-up of the Winston Jones Highway on the outskirts of Mandeville, Manchester as part of Labour Day activities.
Donned in protective gear, including masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, the team bagged solid waste littered by motorists.
Community Relations Officer at SPM, Candice Hayles told OBSERVER ONLINE that some 200 bags of solid waste were collected.
She is imploring motorist to desist from littering the roadway.
