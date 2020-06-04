Labour Ministry denies association with Westmoreland job fair
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says it is in no way affiliated with a job fair in Llandilo, Westmoreland that is being promoted on social media.
An event flyer, which speaks to an association with the ministry, says the fair is to take place on Wednesday, June 24 and quotes a fee of $1,000.
However, the ministry has denied any association with the event and is asking that people desist from circulating the flyer.
Jobseekers and employers are being encouraged to use the Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS) website: www.lmis.gov.jm or download the LMIS app from the Google Playstore to access employment opportunities at no charge.
The ministry is imploring persons to take the necessary steps to validate all job fair events before paying over monies to persons. When in doubt visit our website: www.mlss.gov.jm or check with the official social media pages of the ministry.
