Labour Ministry to provide cash grants to fire-affected May Pen vendors

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security today announced that it will be providing cash grants to the vendors who were affected by the recent fire at the market in May Pen, Clarendon.

According to the ministry, it has been working closely with the Clarendon Municipal Cooperation and 94 registered vendors have so far been identified to receive assistance.

The ministry said the assistance is being provided through the Ministry's Rehabilitation and Compassionate Grant Programme.

More than 200 vendors reportedly lost their stocks when fire gutted a section of the market on Sunday.