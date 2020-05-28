Labour ministry hails Dr Neville Gallimore as one of Ja's 'finest servants'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is expressing condolences at the passing of Dr Neville Gallimore, former minister of social security and consumer affairs.

Dr Gallimore passed away this morning at age 81.

He was an accomplished statesman who was first elected to Parliament in 1967.

He served as parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs from 1969 to 1972, later as minister of state for foreign affairs and foreign trade between 1980 and 1984, minister of social security and consumer affairs from 1986-1988 and finally as minister of education from 1986 to 1989.

Dr Gallimore was also the member of parliament for St Ann South West for over 30 years.

“The news of Dr Gallimore's passing is saddening as Jamaica has lost one of its finest servants. He served with great distinction and I am honoured to be representing the people of the same constituency he once served. Gallimore's life of service continued after retirement from active politics, he lived in the constituency and remained available to assist the people of St Ann in whatever way he could,” said State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne.

Dr Gallimore was a dentist by profession and is the father of former St Andrew West Rural MP Andrew Gallimore.

He was awarded the Commander of the Order of Distinction by the Government of Jamaica in 1987 and the Order of the Nation by the Government of Columbia, one of the nation's highest honours.