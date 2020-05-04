Labour ministry ramps up public assistance amid COVID-19 crisis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says it has increased its public assistance activities to help Jamaicans who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager for Disaster Rehabilitation and Welfare in the Public Assistance Division, Jacqueline Shephard, said that the ministry, in its role as first responder, has been providing essential items to families and vulnerable groups, in particular persons in quarantine.

According to the ministry, its food delivery programme has benefited residents of the Seven and Eight Miles communities in Bull Bay, St Andrew; Corn Piece Settlement, Clarendon; and the parish of St Catherine, which were all placed under quarantine in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Shephard said that the ministry conducts weekly deliveries of food and sanitation items to households to facilitate strict enforcement of the Government's quarantine protocols.

“We also seek to ascertain if there are any other needs, in which case we will trigger the other relevant agencies to assist,” she added.

The ministry is also responsible for preparing a budget for the payment of grants to victims, based on assessments. The budget is submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for approval and disbursement of funds.

Shepard noted that the labour ministry's assistance also extends to vulnerable groups, such as persons with disabilities, who are experiencing difficulties during the pandemic.

“We are not just providing for persons in quarantine. There is also emphasis on the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), as well as the elderly and just about anybody else who has expressed a need… We investigate the reported cases and assist all who are in need,” she explained.

Persons in need of assistance are encouraged to use the drop boxes installed at the ministry's parish offices islandwide.

For more information, persons can also contact the labour division at (876) 922-9500 - 14 or the social security division at (876) 922-8000 -13.