Labour ministry warns of employment hoax on social media

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is warning of an employment hoax circulating on social media.

According to the ministry, information is being circulated on social media that it is seeking individuals for employment as sanitisation worker and bearer and that training will begin on Monday, October 5.

The ministry is advising the public that this is another employment hoax and is reminding employers and job seekers of the Labour Market Information System (LMIS), currently hosted by the ministry.

The LMIS continues to provide a platform for employers to post their vacancies and job seekers to post their resumes so that both parties are aware of opportunities as well as the availability of skill sets, the ministry said.

Job seekers are encouraged to download the LMIS mobile app from the Google Play store or visit the website at www.lmis.gov.jm for possible employment opportunities.