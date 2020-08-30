Labour ministry's Spanish Town offices closed for sanitisation

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says its offices located at 10 Hanover Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine will be closed to the public tomorrow for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The ministry said the office will resume normal operations to the public on Tuesday, September 1.

In case of an emergency, customers can contact the ministry at 876-880-7412, 876-355-7588, 876-506-0656 and 876-355-1901.