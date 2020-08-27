Labourer charged for shop-breaking and larceny
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police have charged 26-year-old Gawain Barnes, a labourer of Sherwood Forrest district in Portland with shop-breaking and larceny following a break-in on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Reports are that about 9:00 pm, Barnes allegedly broke into a bar on Foreshore Road, Port Antonio in the parish and stole several items with an estimated street value of $300,000.
An investigation was conducted and Barnes was arrested on Thursday, August 20. He was subsequently charged following an interview, the police said.
His court date is being arranged, the police said.
