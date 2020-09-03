Labourites cry sabotage in Portland Cottage
CLARENDON, Jamaica—Tension is running high in the Portland Cottage area of the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, which is being contested by the People's National Party's (PNP) Patricia Duncan Sutherland, who is up against incumbent Pearnel Charles Jr.
A number of disgruntled Labourites have abandoned their spaces in lines outside the polling stations there, claiming "sabotage". The voters are complaining about the extraordinarily long wait times, claiming that their PNP counterparts are being allowed to vote.
"Over two hours mi in dis line, mi nah bodda", one senior citizen quarrelled before walking away in disgust.
"Dat nuh right, him have sugar (diabetes) an everything, him can't wait so long," one woman commiserated.
Things threatened to get ugly between the supporters and members of the police force moments ago as they tried to quell the voters' demands to be allowed to vote quickly.
In the meantime, there is complete disregard for the COVID-19 distancing protocols.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy