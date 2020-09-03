Labourites cry sabotage in Portland Cottage

CLARENDON, Jamaica—Tension is running high in the Portland Cottage area of the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, which is being contested by the People's National Party's (PNP) Patricia Duncan Sutherland, who is up against incumbent Pearnel Charles Jr.

A number of disgruntled Labourites have abandoned their spaces in lines outside the polling stations there, claiming "sabotage". The voters are complaining about the extraordinarily long wait times, claiming that their PNP counterparts are being allowed to vote.

"Over two hours mi in dis line, mi nah bodda", one senior citizen quarrelled before walking away in disgust.

"Dat nuh right, him have sugar (diabetes) an everything, him can't wait so long," one woman commiserated.

Things threatened to get ugly between the supporters and members of the police force moments ago as they tried to quell the voters' demands to be allowed to vote quickly.

In the meantime, there is complete disregard for the COVID-19 distancing protocols.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis