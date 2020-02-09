Labourites gather in Portmore for Area Council 2 meeting

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Scores of Jamaica Labour Party supporters have converged in a party-like atmosphere at the Heart Academy auditorium in Portsmouth, St Catherine moments ahead of a scheduled meeting of the Party's Area Council 2.

Vuvuzelas, horns and the ever present bell announce the presence of the green clad supporters to the community, the majority of whom are seated awaiting the arrival of party top brass even as music blares from a mixing table.

Member of Parliament for St Thomas Western James Robertson and South West St Catherine's Everald Warmington are among those already on spot.