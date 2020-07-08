Lace front wig fraudster nabbed by cops

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Nineteen-year-old Jodene Williams of Salt Pond Gardens in St Catherine was slapped with charges of obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to defraud after she pretended to be a sales representative and distributor of lace front wigs.

Reports are that Williams lured a woman to believe she sold lace front wigs after advertising the sale of wigs she did not have via the Internet. The woman deposited $20,000 to Williams' account for the purchase of the wig.

The unsuspecting customer became suspicious when the product she ordered was not delivered and made a report to the police. An investigation was launched which led Williams' arrest on Monday, July 6.

Her court date is being finalised.