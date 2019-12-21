Lack of effective housing market driving squatting, says Holness
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that one of the major contributors to squatting is the lack of an effectively operating housing market on the island.
“There is a genuine need for affordable housing solutions, if people can't get the housing they're going to find their own means of surviving,” Holness said.
He noted that each year there is a deficit of about 15,000 new housing solutions.
Holness was speaking at the handing over ceremony of house titles to 30 families in Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Wednesday.
“If we had a housing market that could provide housing solutions for every income level of persons, then there would be no need for persons to say let me go occupy that piece of land, that I don't see anyone using,” he said.
According to Holness, the solution lies in empowering the government's housing arms, the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ), to build housing solutions that are affordable for all income brackets of Jamaicans.
The Prime Minister also announced plans to “rapidly increase the number of housing solutions coming to market.”
“What we will do in Bernard Lodge, what we will do in St Thomas and in other areas of the country, will rapidly expand housing and then we have to now reclaim the communities in Kingston to make them attractive again for people to live in,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy