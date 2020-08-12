Lack of pay could force some airport workers to stay home, warns UCASE
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) is warning that aircraft refuelers at both international airports could stay off the job as they are hard-pressed to find the financial resources to turn up for work or feed their families.
The union said the workers have only been paid three weeks salary in the past 15 weeks, while management has been paid in full.
“It is so bad that some of the workers have taken home zero net pay since April due to loans and other financial commitments,” the union said in a release moments ago.
It said no effort has been made to assist the workers despite pleas from the union on several occasions.
“This is a business that is jointly owned by Petrojam Limited and a foreign-based entity. It is unfortunate that the hotel sector and tourism sector will be negatively affected,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy