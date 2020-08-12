Lack of pay could force some airport workers to stay home, warns UCASE

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) is warning that aircraft refuelers at both international airports could stay off the job as they are hard-pressed to find the financial resources to turn up for work or feed their families.

The union said the workers have only been paid three weeks salary in the past 15 weeks, while management has been paid in full.

“It is so bad that some of the workers have taken home zero net pay since April due to loans and other financial commitments,” the union said in a release moments ago.

It said no effort has been made to assist the workers despite pleas from the union on several occasions.

“This is a business that is jointly owned by Petrojam Limited and a foreign-based entity. It is unfortunate that the hotel sector and tourism sector will be negatively affected,” it added.