'Laden' charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Dancehall entertainer 'Laden,' was among three men arrested and charged by the St Elizabeth police yesterday.

According to the police, the entertainer, whose given name is Okeefe Aarons, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Twenty-one-year-old Saaion Ebanks and a 16-year-old boy were also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 10:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

The vehicle was subsequently intercepted and the occupants searched.

The police reportedly went back to the area where the object was thrown and retrieved a Hi-point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition.

The men are scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.