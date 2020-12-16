Laden to spend 4 years in prison
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Entertainer Laden was this afternoon sentenced to five and a half years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
He is, however, set to serve only four years as he received 18 months for the illegal possession of ammunition charge, and four years for the illegal possession of firearm charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Laden, given name O'Keefe Aarons, was represented by attorneys Thomas Levene and Jodi Taylor. He was sentenced by High Court Judge Justice Evan Brown in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River.
The 33-year-old entertainer had pleaded guilty to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following a police chase on October 28.
According to the police, about 10:40 pm, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes Benz motorcar to stop. The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached. A chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.
When the police caught up with the vehicle the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy