Laden to spend 4 years in prison

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Entertainer Laden was this afternoon sentenced to five and a half years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He is, however, set to serve only four years as he received 18 months for the illegal possession of ammunition charge, and four years for the illegal possession of firearm charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Laden, given name O'Keefe Aarons, was represented by attorneys Thomas Levene and Jodi Taylor. He was sentenced by High Court Judge Justice Evan Brown in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River.

The 33-year-old entertainer had pleaded guilty to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following a police chase on October 28.

According to the police, about 10:40 pm, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes Benz motorcar to stop. The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached. A chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.

Kasey Williams