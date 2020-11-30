Laden pleads guilty to gun charges
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Dancehall artiste Laden, whose given name is Okeefe Aarons, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court this afternoon.
The 33-year-old artiste has been in police custody since October 28, when he and two other people were arrested in Cheapside, St Elizabeth.
The other two accused 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his younger brother were acquitted of gun charges today.
Laden is set to be sentenced on December 15.
According to police report, about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motorcar to stop. The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached.
The police said a chase ensued and during the chase, an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.
When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car.
The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.
Kasey Williams
