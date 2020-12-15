Laden to return to court tomorrow for sentencing

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Entertainer Laden is expected to be sentenced tomorrow following today's proceedings in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court.

Laden, whose given name is O'Keefe Aarons, is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

In court today, entertainer Christopher Martin and Councillor for the Junction Division, Cetany Holness, were called up as character witnesses.

Laden is being represented by attorneys Thomas Levene and Jodi Taylor.

According to the police report, about 10:40 pm on October 28, lawmen were in Cheapside, St Elizabeth, when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied, but sped off when the police approached. A chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car.

When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were arrested and taken back to the site where the object was witnessed being thrown from the car.

The area was searched and a pistol recovered.

The two other occupants have been acquitted of charges.

Kasey Williams