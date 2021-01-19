Lambert Brown to become Opposition advocate for persons with disabilities
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The People's National Party (PNP) has announced that Senator Lambert Brown, who is currently the opposition spokesperson on the public service, will have his portfolio expanded to include matters relating to persons with disabilities.
According to a statement from the PNP, the shift follows Senator Dr Floyd Morris' election to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Morris said that his new role “requires me to monitor the global landscape as it relates to persons with disabilities and in order to avoid any conflict of interest, I deem it prudent to give up the responsibility for shadowing matters relating to this group of individuals in Jamaica.”
President of the party Mark Golding said, “Senator Brown is more than capable and we look forward to continuing our work as a robust opposition.”
“It is an honour to be called to carry on the mantle of Senator Morris. I look forward to making meaningful representations on behalf of, and establishing robust partnerships with, Jamaicans with disabilities as part of my new role,” Brown said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy