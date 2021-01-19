Lambert Brown to become Opposition advocate for persons with disabilities

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The People's National Party (PNP) has announced that Senator Lambert Brown, who is currently the opposition spokesperson on the public service, will have his portfolio expanded to include matters relating to persons with disabilities.

According to a statement from the PNP, the shift follows Senator Dr Floyd Morris' election to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Morris said that his new role “requires me to monitor the global landscape as it relates to persons with disabilities and in order to avoid any conflict of interest, I deem it prudent to give up the responsibility for shadowing matters relating to this group of individuals in Jamaica.”

President of the party Mark Golding said, “Senator Brown is more than capable and we look forward to continuing our work as a robust opposition.”

“It is an honour to be called to carry on the mantle of Senator Morris. I look forward to making meaningful representations on behalf of, and establishing robust partnerships with, Jamaicans with disabilities as part of my new role,” Brown said.