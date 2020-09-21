Land agency updates property sales app
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Land Agency (NLA) says it has launched the newest version of the Jamaica Property Sales (JAMPROP) application.
According to the NLA, the upgraded version of the app provides subscribers access to property sales data for registered properties across Jamaica and more added features.
The new platform has expanded the flexibility and versatility of JAMPROP and now includes:
• Integrated map: which allows subscribers to view data spatially;
• E-commerce component: which allows subscribers to complete payments online; and
• Buffer search: which allows subscribers to obtain available data for neighbouring parcels.
The agency said through JAMPROP, subscribers can access data for transfers for registered properties (land parcels), strata transfers, and registered mortgages.
The NLA said that while the app's main users are valuation surveyors and realtors, subscription is to open to all who have an interest in Jamaica's property sales data.
Subscribers will have two options for registration: 12 months for $75,000, and six months at $40,000.
