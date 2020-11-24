Landslide at Silver Hill in Portland, Irish Town Road impassable — NWA

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that the main road from Wakefield to Hardwar Gap at Silver Hill in Portland is blocked.

This is due to a landslide, caused by rainfall in the area.

The agency also said that Irish Town Road in St Andrew is again impassable at 12 Miles. The corridor was yesterday blocked by a landslide, which was cleared.

“We are mobilising equipment to address both situations,” NWA informed on social media.