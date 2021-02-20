Landslide win for opposition party in Turks and Caicos Islands general election
PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (CMC) — The main opposition Progressive National Party (PNP) secured a landslide victory when the citizens of this British Overseas territory went to the polls in a general election on Friday.
Led by businessman Charles Washington Misick the PNP obtained a landslide 14 to 1 victory over the incumbent People's Democratic Movement (PDM).
According to the territory's supervisor of elections, Dudley Lewis, the opposition party won nine of the 10 electoral district seats and all five of the At Large seats.
Misick, who is 70, is a former chief minister and the brother of former premier Michael Misick.
The PDM in a major defeat, saw their leader, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who was elected the country's first female premier in 2016, losing her seat.
The only successful PDM candidate was former health minister Edwin Astwood who won the Grand Turk South.
Meanwhile, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in a statement on Saturday said that the Caricom Elections Observation Mission (CEOM) that monitored the polls, said that the process was free and fair “and the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands must be commended for this.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy