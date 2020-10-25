Landslides, flooding likely as flash flood warning in effect for all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

The Met Service has also extended the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester.

According to the agency, these advisories will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Monday.

“A persistent trough of low pressure west of Jamaica continues to generate unstable weather conditions across the island. Additionally, newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta, although not a direct threat to Jamaica, will increase the instability across the region,” the Met Service said in a statement.

“Satellite imagery and rainfall data have indicated that periods of showers and thunderstorms, which have been heavy at times, occurred across sections of most parishes throughout last night into this morning,” it added.

The Met Service said to expect mostly cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes today through to Monday.

“Expect continued strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms especially over southern parishes today,” it said.

“Furthermore, due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely,” it added.