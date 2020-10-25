Landslides, flooding likely as flash flood warning in effect for all parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.
The Met Service has also extended the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester.
According to the agency, these advisories will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Monday.
“A persistent trough of low pressure west of Jamaica continues to generate unstable weather conditions across the island. Additionally, newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta, although not a direct threat to Jamaica, will increase the instability across the region,” the Met Service said in a statement.
“Satellite imagery and rainfall data have indicated that periods of showers and thunderstorms, which have been heavy at times, occurred across sections of most parishes throughout last night into this morning,” it added.
The Met Service said to expect mostly cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes today through to Monday.
“Expect continued strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms especially over southern parishes today,” it said.
“Furthermore, due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy