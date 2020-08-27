Landslides at Bito, St Andrew to be cleared today — NWA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that works have begun to re-establish access along the Papine to Bull Bay main road in St Andrew.
A section of it was blocked by landslides in the community of Bito following heavy morning rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Laura on Monday.
NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, said a major breakaway at the location also has to be repaired so that motorists can once again use the area safely.
He said equipment was dispatched to the location earlier this morning and will work over the next several hours to clear blocked culverts, the roadway and fording as well as fill in the embankments which were eroded by an adjoining river.
The NWA expressed hopes that the works will be sufficient to restore temporary access by the end of today while additional activities will continue to redirect the river beneath the fording.
It added that in St Thomas works are ongoing along the Windsor Forest – Mahogany Vale road to clear material in order to re-establish access for all motor vehicles.
