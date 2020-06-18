Last surviving JFK sibling dies at 92

WASHINGTON, United States — Jean Kennedy Smith, who was the last surviving sibling of President John F Kennedy and who as a US ambassador played a key role in the peace process in Northern Ireland, has died, relatives said Thursday. She was 92.

Former US Rep Patrick Kennedy, Smith's nephew, confirmed her death. She died Wednesday at her home in Manhattan, her daughter Kym told The New York Times.

Smith was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P and Rose Kennedy, and tragically several of them preceded her in death by decades. Her siblings included older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr, killed in action during World War II; Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, who died in a 1948 plane crash; the president, assassinated in 1963 and Sen Robert F Kennedy, slain in 1968. Sen Edward Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy siblings, died of brain cancer in August 2009, the same month their sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver died.

Smith, who married Kennedy family financial adviser and future White House chief of staff Stephen Edward Smith in 1956, was viewed for much of her life as a quiet sister who shunned the spotlight. In her memoir "The Nine of Us," published in 2016, she wrote that for much of the time her childhood seemed "unexceptional."

"It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States," she explained. "At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration."