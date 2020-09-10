Latest COVID-19 numbers to be shared online

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beginning tomorrow, September 11, the update on the country's COVID-19 numbers will be provided by 10:00 am each day, reflecting the verified numbers of the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said access to these will be provided through the ministry's website at http://moh.gov.jm and the ministry's social media platforms.

Addressing a COVID Conversations virtual press conference this evening, Dr Tufton said the operational changes include the way in which at least some of the ministry's communication is handled, as it seeks to ensure that members of the public are provided with timely information for sound decision making.

He said Jamaica is now in the community transmission phase of COVID-19, and this is the time when our resources will have to shift to monitoring the spread and characteristics of the virus; identifying and managing severe cases; preventing onward transmission; alleviating strains on healthcare services; informing the public; and reducing overall social and economic impact.

“It is a shift that necessitates a number of operational changes, including the effort to ensure our health facilities are sufficiently equipped for a surge in the cases while also increasing the complement of the health team,” Dr Tufton said.

He said the weekly press conference and COVID Conversations will continue, providing members of the media the chance to get behind the numbers while giving the public a better understanding of what they need to do to keep themselves safe while slowing transmission.

“We will also take stock of changing measures put in place to enable COVID coping in the different settings — home, school and workplace. This is in addition to looking at new approaches to testing and the evolving COVID-19 research agenda of the ministry,” he added.